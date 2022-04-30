High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HLNFF remained flat at $$9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

