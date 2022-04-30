High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post sales of $61.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $62.45 million. High Tide posted sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $267.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $274.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $375.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $3.54 on Friday. High Tide has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

