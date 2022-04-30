Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 69.9% in April

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.86 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,721,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,023,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 275,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.