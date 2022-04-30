Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 69.9% in April

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.86 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
