HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 63.8% in April

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPK traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 676,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPK. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.