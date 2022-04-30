Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,465.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

HKMPF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

