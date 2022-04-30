Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HIFS opened at $323.07 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $279.56 and a 52 week high of $432.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

