Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
HIFS opened at $323.07 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $279.56 and a 52 week high of $432.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
