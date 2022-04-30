HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at 61.39 on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 58.00 and a 12-month high of 87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 67.18.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from €97.20 ($104.52) to €96.00 ($103.23) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.