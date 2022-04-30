Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 43.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Hologic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

Hologic stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,434. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

