Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.13. Hologic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hologic by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

