Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Hologic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. 3,171,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 43.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.