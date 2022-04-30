Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2,173.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

HOMB stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

