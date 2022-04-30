Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the March 31st total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,872.0 days.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF remained flat at $$25.35 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

