HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $759.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

