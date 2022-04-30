HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Shares of HMST opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $759.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in HomeStreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeStreet (HMST)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.