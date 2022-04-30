HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

HomeStreet stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $759.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

