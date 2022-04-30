Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 928,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -678.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

