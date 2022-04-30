Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 928,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HST stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -678.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
