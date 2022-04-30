Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Increased to GBX 960 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 940 ($11.98) to GBX 960 ($12.24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.96) to GBX 941 ($11.99) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.13) to GBX 1,000 ($12.75) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $967.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $9.42 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

