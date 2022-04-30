Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.