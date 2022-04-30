Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.16 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

