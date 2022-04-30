Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

