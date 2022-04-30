Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 1,478,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hub Group by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

