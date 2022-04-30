Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 1,478,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hub Group by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
