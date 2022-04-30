Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $195.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 155.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,289.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

