Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 116,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,657. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

