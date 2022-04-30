Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 7,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $92.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

