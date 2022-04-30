Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($72.04) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($69.89) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($75.27) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
BOSSY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57.
About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.