Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 198.6% in April

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HYPMY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.78. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

