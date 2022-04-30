iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of IAG opened at C$67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.92. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$63.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About iA Financial (Get Rating)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
