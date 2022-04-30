IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 389,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

