iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in April

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 28,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital (Get Rating)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.