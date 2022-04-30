iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in April

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 28,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
About iAnthus Capital (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iAnthus Capital (ITHUF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.