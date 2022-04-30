Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in April

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 130,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,672. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.