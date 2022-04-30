Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Icanic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
