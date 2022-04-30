ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55 to $11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion to $8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.21. 812,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,579. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $204.80 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.87.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About ICON Public (Get Rating)
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
