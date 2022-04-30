ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55 to $11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion to $8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.21. 812,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,579. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $204.80 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.87.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.