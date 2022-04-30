ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. ICON Public updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55 to $11.95 EPS.

ICLR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,579. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $204.80 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

