Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,455,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,965,204.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $12.19. 120,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

