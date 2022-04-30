IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.96).

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.42) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.70) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($46,201.89). Also, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($63,720.01).

IGG opened at GBX 815.50 ($10.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 799.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 796.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.50 ($12.08).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

