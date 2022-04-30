IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 72.9% in April

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,072,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 653,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,249. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

