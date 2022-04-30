Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,064. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
