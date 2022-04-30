IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

IMAX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $926.74 million, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

