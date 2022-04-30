IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. IMAX’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,448. The stock has a market cap of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IMAX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in IMAX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

