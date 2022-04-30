Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunome by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 46,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,785. Immunome has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.35.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

