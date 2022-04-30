Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.19. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.