Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.19. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.37.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

