Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $54-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.77 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.45.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 554,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 64.51% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.