Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 64.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Impinj updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.05) – $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,588. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 61,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

