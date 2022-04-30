InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,528. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $5,530,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IFRX. Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

