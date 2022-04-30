Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

