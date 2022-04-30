Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.