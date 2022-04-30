InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,355. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.84% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

