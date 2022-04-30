Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to announce $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $605.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

