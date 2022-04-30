InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of INPOY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. InPost has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

