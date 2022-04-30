Insider Selling: Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Senior Officer Sells 39,129 Shares of Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Tilford Underwood sold 39,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$48,911.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,123.75.

CVE:OSI remained flat at $C$1.11 during trading hours on Friday. 32,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.18. Osino Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.61.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

About Osino Resources (Get Rating)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.